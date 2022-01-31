Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Outperform”

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $202.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $219.00.

WSM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an inline rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $180.14.

Shares of WSM opened at $154.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $118.07 and a fifty-two week high of $223.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.26.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 67.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $3,978,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $8,828,400 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 24,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 4,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

