Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Wingstop by 11.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Wingstop during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Wingstop by 76.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter.

Get Wingstop alerts:

In other Wingstop news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $3,322,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,929 shares of company stock worth $3,480,276. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $150.55 on Monday. Wingstop Inc. has a one year low of $112.49 and a one year high of $187.35. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.07, a PEG ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.49.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 68.69%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Wingstop from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Wingstop from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Wingstop from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.28.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.