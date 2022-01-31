WINk (WIN) Market Capitalization Achieves $403.24 Million

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. During the last seven days, WINk has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. WINk has a market cap of $403.24 million and $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WINk coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WINk alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00009526 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00008851 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003558 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $193.06 or 0.00501797 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000090 BTC.

WINk Profile

WINk is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WINk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.