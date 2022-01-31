WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th.

WisdomTree Investments has a payout ratio of 27.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect WisdomTree Investments to earn $0.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.6%.

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

WETF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,203,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,382. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.15. WisdomTree Investments has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $7.38. The stock has a market cap of $814.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $79.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. WisdomTree Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WETF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WisdomTree Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.23.

In other news, insider Peter M. Ziemba sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $33,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 51.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,700,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,542,000 after purchasing an additional 578,514 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 9.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 181,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 15,160 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 184.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 114,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 74,142 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 11.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 8,079 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the third quarter worth about $65,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.