Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 54,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 653,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,796,000 after purchasing an additional 241,813 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 624,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,999,000 after acquiring an additional 15,598 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 588,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 356,772 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after acquiring an additional 5,863 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 293,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,992,000 after acquiring an additional 68,845 shares during the period.

RNP opened at $25.66 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.14. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.18 and a 1-year high of $29.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

