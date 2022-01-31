Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 64,556 Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 64,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Atotech by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Atotech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atotech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $350,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atotech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $485,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Atotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atotech has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.80.

Shares of Atotech stock opened at $24.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -57.55. Atotech Limited has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $26.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $383.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.87 million. Atotech had a positive return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Atotech Limited will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atotech Profile

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

