Wolverine Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,139 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tronox were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROX. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Tronox by 42.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 229,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after acquiring an additional 68,240 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tronox by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,011,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,448,000 after acquiring an additional 175,080 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Tronox by 448.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,317,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,230 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Tronox by 6.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 61,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Tronox by 38.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,187,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,956,000 after acquiring an additional 331,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Tronox stock opened at $21.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.70. Tronox Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 2.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.16%.

TROX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Tronox in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

Tronox Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

