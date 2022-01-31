Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 9,840 Shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,840 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new stake in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition news, Director Raju S. Kucherlapati acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.67 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CPSR stock opened at $7.36 on Monday. Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.06 and a 1-year high of $12.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average of $9.60.

Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Profile

Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the consumer, healthcare, and technology, media and telecommunications industries.

