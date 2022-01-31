Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 41,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.75% of Bancroft Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCV. Ceera Investments LLC lifted its position in Bancroft Fund by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 12,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Bancroft Fund by 1.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Bancroft Fund by 74.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bancroft Fund by 9.0% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Bancroft Fund by 5.5% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 34,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCV stock opened at $22.99 on Monday. Bancroft Fund Ltd. has a 1 year low of $22.34 and a 1 year high of $36.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $3.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $12.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 55.15%. This is an increase from Bancroft Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Bancroft Fund Company Profile

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE MKT: BCV) operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities with the objectives of providing income and the potential for capital appreciation; which objectives the Fund considers to be relatively equal, over the long-term, due to the nature of the securities in which it invests.

