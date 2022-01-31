Wolverine Trading LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Wolverine Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 226.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,895 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 113.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,034,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $800,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208,190 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $317,519,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 97.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,728,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,365,000 after acquiring an additional 855,067 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 45.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,802,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,122,000 after purchasing an additional 558,999 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth $49,330,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Camden Property Trust news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $148,176.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 2,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total value of $462,868.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,530 shares of company stock worth $36,241,226. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $158.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.05, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.76. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $99.70 and a 12 month high of $180.37.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Camden Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 278.99%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CPT shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $167.00 to $179.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.81.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

