Woodcoin (LOG) Price Hits $0.0693 on Major Exchanges

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 31st. Woodcoin has a market cap of $556,719.50 and $903.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Woodcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0693 or 0.00000180 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 29.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,403.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,678.40 or 0.06974370 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $109.11 or 0.00284107 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.19 or 0.00740008 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00010742 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00009663 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00066341 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.94 or 0.00377419 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.09 or 0.00237200 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

Woodcoin (LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

