World Token (WORLD) Market Cap Hits $1.09 Million

World Token (CURRENCY:WORLD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 31st. One World Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. World Token has a market cap of $1.09 million and $42,967.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, World Token has traded down 11.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00048045 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,621.80 or 0.06938729 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,612.12 or 0.99542350 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00051997 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00053624 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003120 BTC.

World Token Coin Profile

World Token’s genesis date was January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,746,877 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

World Token Coin Trading

