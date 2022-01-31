Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Shares Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 58.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,557 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned about 0.05% of Worthington Industries worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WOR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 8,237 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Worthington Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

NYSE:WOR opened at $54.28 on Monday. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.79 and a 12 month high of $75.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.09.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 10.39%. Worthington Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Worthington Industries Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

