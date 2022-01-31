WPP (LON:WPP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of WPP (LON:WPP) in a report published on Friday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WPP. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,155 ($15.58) price target on WPP in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,270 ($17.13) price objective on WPP in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.49) price objective on shares of WPP in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,550 ($20.91) price objective on WPP in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,266.44 ($17.09).

LON:WPP opened at GBX 1,145.50 ($15.45) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,124.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,038.94. WPP has a 52 week low of GBX 761.56 ($10.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,221.50 ($16.48). The stock has a market capitalization of £13.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

