WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Short Interest Update

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,000 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the December 31st total of 256,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 118,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of WPP during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of WPP during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of WPP by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of WPP by 226.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WPP during the 4th quarter worth $520,000. Institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WPP traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.91. The stock had a trading volume of 115,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,070. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.70. WPP has a 12-month low of $52.66 and a 12-month high of $82.31.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WPP shares. Bank of America cut shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WPP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

