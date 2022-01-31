Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wyndham Hotels and Resorts provide hotel and resort chain. It operates primarily in Canada, Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Turkey, Germany, the UK, the Caribbean and Margarita Island in Venezuela. Wyndham Hotels and Resorts is headquartered in New Jersey, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WH. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.33.

WH stock opened at $82.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.17. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $57.71 and a one year high of $91.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

In related news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $100,087.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $1,512,664.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,194 shares of company stock valued at $4,062,394 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,591,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,063,000 after purchasing an additional 247,403 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,410,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,010,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,432,000 after purchasing an additional 87,653 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,491,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,331,000 after purchasing an additional 27,213 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,408,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,131,000 after purchasing an additional 193,505 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

