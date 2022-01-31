XMON Trading 3.2% Higher This Week (XMON)

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. XMON has a total market capitalization of $57.74 million and approximately $2.94 million worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XMON coin can now be purchased for about $38,625.58 or 1.00203062 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, XMON has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XMON alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00049256 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,693.43 or 0.06987335 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,429.23 or 0.99693704 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00051827 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00055254 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006681 BTC.

XMON Profile

XMON was first traded on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

XMON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XMON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XMON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.