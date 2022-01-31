Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 867,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,084 shares during the period. Xylem makes up 0.7% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $107,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

XYL traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $102.98. 4,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,832. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.63 and a 1-year high of $138.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.57. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.92%.

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $7,262,601.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total value of $242,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,643 shares of company stock valued at $7,766,221. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XYL shares. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.30.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.