YAM V3 (YAM) Price Reaches $0.27 on Exchanges

YAM V3 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. YAM V3 has a market capitalization of $3.48 million and $613,851.00 worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, YAM V3 has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One YAM V3 coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000709 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00045494 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00113580 BTC.

YAM V3 Coin Profile

YAM is a coin. It launched on August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 14,122,421 coins and its circulating supply is 13,103,597 coins. YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance . The official website for YAM V3 is yam.finance . YAM V3’s official message board is medium.com/@yamfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

YAM V3 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM V3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YAM V3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

