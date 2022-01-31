Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of NYSE:YSG opened at $1.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.02. The stock has a market cap of $594.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of -1.39. Yatsen has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.23). Yatsen had a negative return on equity of 35.40% and a negative net margin of 41.35%. The company had revenue of $208.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.52 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yatsen will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of YSG. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Yatsen during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Yatsen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,364,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Yatsen in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the 3rd quarter worth $1,898,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

