Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Shares Gap Up to $1.33

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.33, but opened at $1.38. Yatsen shares last traded at $1.57, with a volume of 78,243 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

The firm has a market cap of $742.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of -1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.02.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $208.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.52 million. Yatsen had a negative return on equity of 35.40% and a negative net margin of 41.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YSG. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Yatsen by 1,069.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,510,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,473,000 after buying an additional 12,354,866 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its position in Yatsen by 211.3% during the second quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 11,134,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557,855 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 167,401.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,313,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,044,000 after buying an additional 3,311,205 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yatsen in the second quarter worth approximately $18,121,000. Finally, Tiger Pacific Capital LP boosted its holdings in Yatsen by 90.3% in the third quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,737,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Yatsen Company Profile (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

