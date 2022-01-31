Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) to report earnings per share of ($1.05) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Yumanity Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.00) and the lowest is ($1.09). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yumanity Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.94) to ($3.84). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($4.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.00) to ($4.09). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Yumanity Therapeutics.

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 million. Yumanity Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 147.18% and a negative net margin of 605.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yumanity Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of YMTX opened at $1.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.14. Yumanity Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Yumanity Therapeutics by 2,000.1% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 304,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 289,977 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP increased its stake in Yumanity Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 196,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 72,307 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yumanity Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 481,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,971,000 after buying an additional 39,733 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Yumanity Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $349,000. Institutional investors own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

Yumanity Therapeutics Company Profile

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceuticals company. It is accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its transformative scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. Its platform is based on technology, which enables the rapid screening for novel disease targets and disease modifying drugs that can overcome toxicity in disease-causing gene networks, which usually results from an aberrant accumulation of misfolded proteins in the brain.

