Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) Short Interest Up 109.6% in January

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,000 shares, an increase of 109.6% from the December 31st total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 179,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Yunhong CTI stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,579. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.31. Yunhong CTI has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $5.00.

Get Yunhong CTI alerts:

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Yunhong CTI by 164.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 16,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yunhong CTI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Yunhong CTI by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 73,600 shares during the period. 6.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yunhong CTI

Yunhong CTI Ltd. engages in development, production, and distribution of film products. It operates through United States and Mexico geographical segments. The firm’s product lines category includes foil balloons, consumer vacuum storage systems, latex balloons, and commercial films. The company was founded on October 14, 1983 and is headquartered in Lake Barrington, IL.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Yunhong CTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunhong CTI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.