Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.77 Million

Wall Street analysts expect BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) to report $32.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for BTRS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.60 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that BTRS will report full-year sales of $130.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130.00 million to $130.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $153.80 million, with estimates ranging from $151.50 million to $156.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BTRS.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $32.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 million.

BTRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of BTRS from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of BTRS from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of BTRS from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BTRS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

Shares of BTRS stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $6.24. 15,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 963,037. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.32. BTRS has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $19.76. The company has a market cap of $989.84 million, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.23.

In other BTRS news, CEO Flint A. Lane bought 65,614 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $459,298.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juli Spottiswood bought 10,000 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 111,000 shares of company stock worth $770,478.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTRS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BTRS by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,577,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322,998 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in BTRS during the third quarter valued at about $30,765,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BTRS by 102.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,516,000 after buying an additional 2,543,408 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in BTRS during the third quarter valued at about $21,619,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in BTRS during the third quarter valued at about $14,121,000. Institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

