Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.53 Billion

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2022

Brokerages expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) will announce sales of $2.53 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.50 billion and the highest is $2.59 billion. Darden Restaurants posted sales of $1.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full-year sales of $8.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $9.75 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.13 billion to $10.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DRI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.78.

In other news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $471,916.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 220.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRI traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $138.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,021,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,757. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $116.62 and a 52 week high of $164.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.59 and its 200-day moving average is $146.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Darden Restaurants (DRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI)

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.