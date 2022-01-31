Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.53 Billion

Brokerages expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) will announce sales of $2.53 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.50 billion and the highest is $2.59 billion. Darden Restaurants posted sales of $1.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full-year sales of $8.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $9.75 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.13 billion to $10.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Darden Restaurants.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DRI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.78.

In other news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $471,916.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 220.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRI traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $138.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,021,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,757. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $116.62 and a 52 week high of $164.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.59 and its 200-day moving average is $146.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Darden Restaurants (DRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.