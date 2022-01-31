Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $242.89 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) will report $242.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $244.40 million and the lowest is $242.10 million. Globus Medical reported sales of $233.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full year sales of $952.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $950.20 million to $956.62 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $229.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

GMED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMED. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Globus Medical during the third quarter valued at about $104,267,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Globus Medical by 106.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,420,164 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $112,946,000 after acquiring an additional 731,127 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,860,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,547,605 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $118,578,000 after purchasing an additional 278,833 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,239,028 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $94,933,000 after purchasing an additional 209,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GMED traded up $1.06 on Friday, reaching $64.74. The company had a trading volume of 818,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,971. Globus Medical has a twelve month low of $59.37 and a twelve month high of $84.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

