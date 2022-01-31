Zacks: Analysts Expect Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) to Post -$0.10 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) will announce ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Biomerica’s earnings. Biomerica reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Biomerica will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.04 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Biomerica.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 56.67% and a negative return on equity of 63.97%.

Biomerica stock opened at $3.94 on Friday. Biomerica has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.64 million, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of -0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRA. Fore Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biomerica by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fore Capital LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 57,857 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Biomerica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biomerica by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 9,792 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Biomerica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Biomerica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.47% of the company’s stock.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other.

