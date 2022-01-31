Zacks: Analysts Expect Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) will post ($0.28) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Crown ElectroKinetics’ earnings. Crown ElectroKinetics posted earnings of ($0.45) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown ElectroKinetics will report full-year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.16). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to $0.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Crown ElectroKinetics.

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Crown ElectroKinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of Crown ElectroKinetics stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $2.66. 12,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,477. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $5.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.65 million and a PE ratio of -0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown ElectroKinetics in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Crown ElectroKinetics by 24.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Crown ElectroKinetics in the third quarter worth $104,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics during the second quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics during the third quarter worth $200,000. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crown ElectroKinetics

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017.

