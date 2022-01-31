Zacks: Analysts Expect Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to Post $1.54 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) will announce $1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Crown’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.60. Crown reported earnings per share of $1.50 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown will report full year earnings of $7.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $7.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.60 to $8.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Crown.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Crown in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown in the third quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Crown in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crown by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CCK traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $113.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.50. Crown has a 52 week low of $88.23 and a 52 week high of $118.04.

Crown declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

