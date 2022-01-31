Zacks: Analysts Expect CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.35) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CURO Group’s earnings. CURO Group posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 275%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CURO Group will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CURO Group.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $209.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.14 million. CURO Group had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 11.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CURO shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on CURO Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CURO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CURO Group in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE CURO traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.33. 148,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,917. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.20. The firm has a market cap of $579.68 million, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.73. CURO Group has a 12-month low of $12.58 and a 12-month high of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.26%.

In related news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $43,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $18,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,093,104 shares of company stock worth $19,728,035. Insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURO. Lodge Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in CURO Group during the second quarter worth $4,313,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CURO Group by 406.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 158,268 shares during the period. Empyrean Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of CURO Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,790,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,362,000 after acquiring an additional 118,918 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CURO Group by 67.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 181,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 73,304 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of CURO Group during the third quarter worth $914,000. Institutional investors own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

