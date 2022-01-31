Zacks: Analysts Expect Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to post sales of $1.63 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.62 billion and the highest is $1.65 billion. Huntington Bancshares reported sales of $1.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full year sales of $6.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.68 billion to $6.79 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.00 billion to $7.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Huntington Bancshares.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.69.

Huntington Bancshares stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.18. 12,132,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,564,901. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.49. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The firm has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.26%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.71 per share, for a total transaction of $314,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,084 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total value of $54,401.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 361,530 shares of company stock worth $5,829,021 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 63.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 272,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 105,829 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 33.8% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 28.5% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 29,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 78.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 67,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 30.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,056,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,884,000 after purchasing an additional 945,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huntington Bancshares (HBAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.