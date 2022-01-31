Zacks: Analysts Expect Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) to report $42.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Riley Exploration Permian’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $39.61 million and the highest estimate coming in at $45.00 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian will report full year sales of $183.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $169.82 million to $197.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $211.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Riley Exploration Permian.

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $48.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.64 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riley Exploration Permian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, December 18th.

REPX traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.06. 30,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,679. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.94. Riley Exploration Permian has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 2,555.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 13,978 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 42.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,638 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the third quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP raised its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 44.1% in the third quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 79,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 24,263 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Riley Exploration Permian (REPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.