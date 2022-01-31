Zacks: Analysts Expect Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $300.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to post $300.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Umpqua’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $309.00 million and the lowest is $295.60 million. Umpqua reported sales of $330.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $316.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.57 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 35.13%. Umpqua’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UMPQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Umpqua has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $20.14 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.80. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.13. Umpqua has a one year low of $14.49 and a one year high of $22.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.36%.

In other news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $105,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in Umpqua by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 302,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after buying an additional 154,343 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Umpqua by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,429,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,266,000 after buying an additional 604,318 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Umpqua during the 2nd quarter valued at $344,000. Synergy Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Umpqua during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,575,000. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Umpqua by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 162,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 38,522 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

