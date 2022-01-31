Zacks: Analysts Expect Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vaxart’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Vaxart reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.56). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.34). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vaxart.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 36.10% and a negative net margin of 5,414.56%. The business’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Vaxart in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vaxart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.65.

Shares of NASDAQ VXRT traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.91. 49,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,744,542. The company has a market capitalization of $616.19 million, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 0.12. Vaxart has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $24.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.27.

In related news, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 3,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $28,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vaxart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Vaxart by 253.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vaxart by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vaxart by 10.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 423,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 38,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

