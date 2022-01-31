Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $610,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect that Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) will announce sales of $610,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gevo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $160,000.00 and the highest is $1.06 million. Gevo reported sales of $530,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Gevo will report full year sales of $1.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $820,000.00 to $1.72 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.36 million, with estimates ranging from $2.72 million to $6.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gevo.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 5,113.13%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ:GEVO traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,849,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,870,510. Gevo has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $15.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.80. The company has a current ratio of 13.15, a quick ratio of 13.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $607.61 million, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 3.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gevo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gevo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Gevo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gevo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gevo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 34.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

