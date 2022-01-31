Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.57 Million

Brokerages expect Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) to post sales of $57.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.90 million and the highest is $59.00 million. Hanmi Financial reported sales of $55.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full year sales of $239.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $227.00 million to $248.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $260.20 million, with estimates ranging from $249.50 million to $274.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.49. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 13.39%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jonestrading increased their price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAFC traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,905. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.85 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.25. Hanmi Financial has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $28.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.09 and a 200 day moving average of $21.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAFC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 7,011.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 77,888.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 21.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hanmi Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 51.5% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

