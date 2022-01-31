Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) to Announce $1.05 EPS

Brokerages expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) to report earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor reported earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 10.39%. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on AOSL. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.64. The stock had a trading volume of 821,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,658. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $23.66 and a 12 month high of $64.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.02.

In other news, Director Yueh-Se Ho sold 51,742 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,069,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Yifan Liang sold 6,600 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total value of $236,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,395 shares of company stock worth $3,135,785. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AOSL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after buying an additional 377,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 300.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 169,776 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 14.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,272,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,687,000 after purchasing an additional 165,152 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 104.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 213,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 108,861 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $2,891,000. 56.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

