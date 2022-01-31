Zacks: Brokerages Expect Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.14 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) to announce sales of $2.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.11 billion and the highest is $2.16 billion. Avery Dennison posted sales of $1.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full year sales of $8.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.34 billion to $8.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.83 billion to $9.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Avery Dennison.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVY. UBS Group boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.73.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total value of $1,425,214.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 64.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

AVY traded up $5.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $204.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,032. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Avery Dennison has a fifty-two week low of $149.43 and a fifty-two week high of $229.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $209.77 and its 200-day moving average is $213.61.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avery Dennison (AVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.