Zacks: Brokerages Expect CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Will Post Earnings of $4.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) to announce earnings per share of $4.35 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CACI International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.60 and the lowest is $4.14. CACI International posted earnings per share of $5.28 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that CACI International will report full-year earnings of $16.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.15 to $16.61. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $17.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.93 to $18.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CACI International.

Get CACI International alerts:

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by ($0.64). CACI International had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 18.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CACI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CACI International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on CACI International in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded CACI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CACI International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.43.

In other news, insider Deette Gray sold 3,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total value of $47,999.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,371 shares of company stock worth $2,295,929 in the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CACI International by 255.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CACI International by 119.2% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CACI stock traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $247.46. The stock had a trading volume of 232,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,028. The business’s fifty day moving average is $268.66 and its 200-day moving average is $267.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.98. CACI International has a 1-year low of $215.18 and a 1-year high of $290.70.

About CACI International

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CACI International (CACI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.