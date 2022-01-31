Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ferro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Ferro reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ferro will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ferro.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). Ferro had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $277.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.78 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferro by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,981,082 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $193,722,000 after acquiring an additional 94,098 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Ferro by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 4,951,726 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,718,000 after acquiring an additional 70,574 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Ferro by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,280,553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,726,000 after acquiring an additional 177,859 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ferro by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,683,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,876,000 after acquiring an additional 115,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ferro by 962.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,378,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,424 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ferro stock opened at $21.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.63 and a 200 day moving average of $21.09. Ferro has a 12 month low of $13.79 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

