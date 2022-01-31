Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $36.02 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) will report $36.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.42 million and the highest is $36.62 million. Gladstone Commercial posted sales of $32.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full year sales of $138.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $137.80 million to $139.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $152.01 million, with estimates ranging from $147.92 million to $156.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gladstone Commercial.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $34.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

GOOD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

NASDAQ GOOD opened at $23.05 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.81. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Gladstone Commercial has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $26.13. The firm has a market cap of $859.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 461.00, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.1254 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is currently 3,000.00%.

In related news, CFO Gary Gerson purchased 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $43,415.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOD. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 6.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,912,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,710,000 after buying an additional 70,623 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 6.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 11.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 11.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 691,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,602,000 after purchasing an additional 73,424 shares during the period. 50.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

