Zacks: Brokerages Expect Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to Post $0.61 EPS

Analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) will report $0.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.39. Neurocrine Biosciences posted earnings per share of $3.58 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 83%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.88. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $4.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 41.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share.

NBIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $123.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.35.

NASDAQ NBIX traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.88. The company had a trading volume of 18,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,832. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.68. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $71.88 and a fifty-two week high of $119.99.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total value of $1,116,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kyle Gano sold 28,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $2,416,743.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,865,138. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 460.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 98.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

