Zacks: Brokerages Expect Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $67.29 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) will announce sales of $67.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Riskified’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $66.55 million and the highest is $67.80 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Riskified will report full year sales of $226.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $225.86 million to $227.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $253.80 million, with estimates ranging from $251.53 million to $260.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Riskified.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $52.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.04 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 106.42% and a negative net margin of 66.74%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Riskified from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Riskified in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Riskified from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Riskified from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. 21.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RSKD opened at $6.50 on Monday. Riskified has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $40.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.81.

Riskified Company Profile

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

