Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $274.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) will report $274.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Simply Good Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $281.34 million and the lowest is $269.30 million. Simply Good Foods reported sales of $230.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Simply Good Foods.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

SMPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho began coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

SMPL traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $35.23. 449,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,544. Simply Good Foods has a twelve month low of $27.71 and a twelve month high of $43.17. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.16.

In other news, CAO Timothy Allen Matthews sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $599,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $201,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 330,017 shares of company stock worth $13,278,241 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 20.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,246,000 after acquiring an additional 37,984 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the second quarter valued at $2,332,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 544,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,894,000 after buying an additional 168,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

