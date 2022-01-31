Zacks: Brokerages Expect Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Veeco Instruments posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.36. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Veeco Instruments.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $150.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.63 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.16%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

VECO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 15th. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

VECO traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.45. 353,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,742. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 77.79 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.68. Veeco Instruments has a 1 year low of $18.22 and a 1 year high of $32.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

In related news, Director Peter J. Simone sold 6,451 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $174,693.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,896 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $49,561.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VECO. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,871,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,557,000 after buying an additional 1,015,252 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,932,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,896,000 after purchasing an additional 402,362 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,558,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,612,000 after purchasing an additional 370,300 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,639,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 609,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after purchasing an additional 306,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

