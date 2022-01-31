Zacks: Brokerages Expect Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Analysts expect Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) to report $1.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Xylem’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.30 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.31 billion. Xylem posted sales of $1.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Xylem will report full-year sales of $5.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Xylem.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.30.

Xylem stock opened at $101.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Xylem has a 12 month low of $94.63 and a 12 month high of $138.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.57. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

In related news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total transaction of $242,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $7,262,601.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,643 shares of company stock worth $7,766,221 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Xylem by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners grew its position in Xylem by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 23,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 12,909 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Xylem by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Xylem by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xylem (XYL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.