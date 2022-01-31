Zacks Investment Research Downgrades NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NGL Energy Partners LP is a limited partnership operating a vertically-integrated propane business with three operating segments: retail propane; wholesale supply and marketing; and midstream. The Retail Propane segment engages in retail marketing, sale, and distribution of propane, including the sale and lease of propane tanks, equipment, and supplies to residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial customers through customer service locations. The Wholesale Supply and Marketing segment supplies propane and other natural gas liquids, as well as provides related storage to retailers, wholesalers, and refiners. The Midstream segment involves in the delivery of propane from pipelines or trucks to propane terminals and transfers the propane to third-party transport trucks for delivery to retailers, wholesalers, or other consumers. NGL Energy Partners LP is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Shares of NYSE:NGL opened at $2.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. NGL Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $3.20.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 28.53%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Ciolek acquired 45,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $87,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Michael Krimbill acquired 59,800 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $132,756.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 350,000 shares of company stock worth $716,802 over the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,274,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 798,200 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $948,000. Finally, NBW Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 279,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 14,557 shares during the period. 29.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

