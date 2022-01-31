Zacks Investment Research Downgrades TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TG Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer and other underserved therapeutic needs. The Company is focused on the development of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various B-cell proliferative disorders including lymphoma, leukemia, and auto-immune diseases. TG Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Manhattan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in New York. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on TG Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.50.

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.92. TG Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.43 and a 200 day moving average of $25.86.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.68% and a negative net margin of 7,784.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.73) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Weiss sold 37,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $720,940.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 75,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $1,445,990.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 1.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 2.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 13.8% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 1.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 2.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

