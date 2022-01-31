Zacks Investment Research Lowers Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mimecast Limited offers cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom and South Africa. The Company offers email management services that protect the organization against spam, viruses, malware, emerging threats, and other challenges. Mimecast Limited is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MIME. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Mimecast from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Mimecast from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays cut shares of Mimecast from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group cut shares of Mimecast from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mimecast has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.75.

NASDAQ:MIME opened at $79.56 on Friday. Mimecast has a 52 week low of $38.84 and a 52 week high of $85.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.24 and a 200 day moving average of $70.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.55, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.46.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $147.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.47 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mimecast will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $2,934,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $592,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Mimecast in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Mimecast in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in Mimecast in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Mimecast by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

