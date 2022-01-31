Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Receives $149.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $149.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ziff Davis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ ZD traded up $4.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.06. 829,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,423. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.05. Ziff Davis has a 12-month low of $99.29 and a 12-month high of $147.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.93 and a 200 day moving average of $116.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $444.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.32 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 34.07%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ziff Davis will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Teresa A. Harris bought 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $108.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ziff Davis by 2.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ziff Davis by 18.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Ziff Davis by 14.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

